Metallica and Virginia Tech partner up for a merch line

2008 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 2 MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 13: Kirk Hammett (L) and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at the 2008 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 13, 2008 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images) (Jeff Gentner/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been to a Hokies game, this will make complete sense to you. But you might be asking, what does Metallica and Virginia Tech football have anything to do with each other?

Well, it’s because Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” has been featured as a walkout song for the the Hokie’s Lane Stadium since 2000. So what’s next? The rock legends will have their logo featured on a line of items that also features the artwork of VT artist Steven White.

According to the VT News website, “This partnership makes a dream of nearly 24 years come true,” Heather Ducote, senior director of marketing and brand management said in a statement.

She added, “We’re excited to formalize our partnership with Metallica, since one of their most popular hits is already embraced at Virginia Tech athletics events as a beloved Hokie tradition. And it’s a partnership that mobilized many university departments; the Virginia Tech Athletics Department, the marketing team, the Office of Licensing and Trademarks, and artist and doodle expert Steven White are all involved in formalizing the partnership and creating the merchandise. I can’t wait to see what else this partnership can achieve.”