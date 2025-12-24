Metallica’s James Hetfield says, “I have the best job in the world”

Metallica has been rockin’ that stage for more than 4 decades for millions of fans all over the world. So, how does he make it fun, playing the same songs for 40+ years?
It’s a simple answer, James says, “It’s so easy...”
@cbssundaymorning
“I have the best job in the world”: Metallica’s James Hetfield says “just looking into one set of eyes” is all it takes to make performing worth it every time he gets on stage. “I am so blessed. I have the best seat in the house.” More from his conversation with Luke Burbank, including how the legendary band is lending a helping hand to those in need, airs Sunday. #metallica #jameshetfield♬ original sound - CBS Sunday Morning