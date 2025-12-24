Metallica’s James Hetfield says, “I have the best job in the world”

James Hetfield MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 06: Guitarist James Hetfield of the band Metallica during the first day of the Mad Cool 2022 festival in Valdebebas, on July 6, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. The U.S. thrash metal band? has visited Spain more than 700 times. The biggest music festival in Madrid, Mad Cool, joins this July the great formats that return after the pandemic, and does so coinciding with another of the macro festivals with which the cake of the Spanish musical summer is shared. Since its birth in 2016, Mad Cool has climbed steps to become one of the Spanish festival events with the most ambitious lineup. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Metallica has been rockin’ that stage for more than 4 decades for millions of fans all over the world. So, how does he make it fun, playing the same songs for 40+ years?

It’s a simple answer, James says, “It’s so easy...”

@cbssundaymorning

“I have the best job in the world”: Metallica’s James Hetfield says “just looking into one set of eyes” is all it takes to make performing worth it every time he gets on stage. “I am so blessed. I have the best seat in the house.” More from his conversation with Luke Burbank, including how the legendary band is lending a helping hand to those in need, airs Sunday. #metallica #jameshetfield

♬ original sound - CBS Sunday Morning
Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

