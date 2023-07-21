Micah Cooper | Honoree for July 21st, 2023

Micah was nominated by his wife, Amy, who said “I am nominating my husband who was an Army Combat medic and who is now an ICU nurse. He was knee deep in the Covid trenches from the start. He gives his all to his patients after giving his all to his country for 12 years and 2 tours. He is my hero!”

Micah, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a 4 pack of tickets to see George Thorogood and The Destroyers at Hard Rock Live on November 1st, 2023.





©2023 Cox Media Group