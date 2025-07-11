Michael C. Hall on how Dexter Morgan has changed in 'Dexter: Resurrection'

Dexter Morgan lives!

The titular serial killer is back in the new series Dexter: Resurrection, which is a continuation of the series Dexter: New Blood, which in turn is a sequel to the beloved series Dexter.

This new series picks up weeks after Dexter took a bullet to the chest at the hands of his own son, Harrison Morgan, at the end of Dexter: New Blood. After he wakes up from a coma, Dexter sets out for New York City to find Harrison and make things right.

Michael C. Hall reprises his role as Dexter for the new show. He talked to ABC Audio about how the character has changed over the years.

"I think Dexter, when we first meet him, has a very firm line that he's drawn between the life he simulates—the seemingly normal human life—and who he imagines himself to truly be," Hall said. "I think, at this point, the lines are completely interweaving and intersecting and, as far as his humanity goes, I think the one thing that's undeniable is his very human connection to his son."

While Hall says Dexter's relationship with Harrison "was backed into a pretty gnarly corner at the end of New Blood," the bullet did not end up killing him, so he now has "a second chance at life and a chance to reclaim his identity."

Hall believes New York City is exactly where Dexter feels he is supposed to be.

"Obviously he wasn't supposed to die and he's suppose to be here," Hall said. "As often happens with Dexter, he attracts pretty unsavory people and he is definitely doing that at a level that's so beyond anything we've seen before."

Dexter: Resurrection debuts its first two episodes Friday on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.