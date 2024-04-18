Michael Douglas wanted to have a "serious death scene" in 'Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Michael Douglas, who played Dr. Hank Pym in Marvel's Ant-Man movies, asked to have his character killed off in the third installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The 79-year-old actor had told The Hollywood Reporter in February of 2023 that he would return for a fourth installment "as long as I could die."

However, while promoting his Apple TV+ series Franklin during a recent episode of ABC's The View, Douglas clarified his statement, saying, "This actually was my request for the third one."

"I said I'd like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects," he continued. "There's got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects."

Added Douglas, "But, that was on the last one. Now, I don't think I'm going to show up."

Douglas made his first appearance as Pym in the 2015's Ant-Man, starring Paul Rudd as the guy who took on Pym's mantle as the titular shrinking superhero. Douglas went on to star in 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp, as well as 2023's Quantumania.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

