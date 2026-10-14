Michael Jackson Super Bowl halftime show documentary headed to Hulu, ESPN

Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on Jan. 31, 1993, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

A new documentary about Michael Jackson's Super Bowl halftime performance is moonwalking its way to Hulu.

The streaming service and ESPN have announced an upcoming documentary called Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl. It will premiere in February 2027.

A new teaser trailer for the documentary is also available to watch.

"In January of 1993, the world of sport, entertainment and broadcast was forever transformed when Michael Jackson took the stage at the Rose Bowl during the Super Bowl XXVII Halftime show," according to its official synopsis.

The film is "a new feature documentary that takes the viewer through the backstory of the halftime show and chronicles the journey to and through this iconic, industry-shifting show, featuring never-before-seen footage of Michael and his team, its powerful legacy, and how it catapulted the Super Bowl Halftime show into the single biggest spectacle in pop culture," the synopsis continues.

The 15-second teaser trailer features footage from Jackson's iconic 1993 Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Greatest Night in Pop helmer Bao Nguyen directed and produced the documentary.

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