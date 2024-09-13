Michelle Coleman | Honoree for September 13th, 2024

Michelle was nominated by her friend, Sara, who said “She is a supervisor, teacher and a leader. She is not only a Sergeant, but she leads by example and would never ask her squad to do something she wasn’t willing to do herself. Sergeant Coleman not only interacts with her squad as if she is still one of the troops, but she is always willing to respond to a call for service during times of high call volume when the squad is busy. She definitely never forgot where she started.”

Michelle, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

©2024 Cox Media Group