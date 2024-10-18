Michelle and David Dowda | Honorees for October 18th, 2024

Michelle and David Dowda

Michelle and David Dowda, of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Longwood Police were nominated by their neighbor, Edward. He says, “The husband David is the chief of police of Longwood. The wife Michelle is a Sergeant for Seminole County sheriff’s office. Their daughter also is a first responder. They are very well involved with the county and the cities. And they are just overall very good people That help out Throughout the county and cities.“

Michelle and David, thanks for all you do for the community. As a small way of saying thanks, you will receive a one night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

