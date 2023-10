2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: Recording artist Mick Mars of the band Motley Crue performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Kevin Winter)

The new Mick Mars Solo single Loyal To The Lie just dropped on Halloween and Mick is taking no prisoners with his heavy guitar work. He also has some stellar musicians in his band now including Winger and former Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, and Korn drummer Ray Luzier! Check it out

