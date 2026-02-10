Mike Flanagan to direct new film adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Mist'

Stephen King and Mike Flanagan attends the premiere of 'The Life of Chuck' during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 6, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Mike Flanagan is taking on The Mist.

The filmmaker is set to write and direct a new film adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 novella, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Warner Bros. Pictures will develop the project that Flanagan will produce through Red Room alongside Tyler Thompson. Spyglass' Gary Barber and Chris Stone will also produce, while Alexandra Magistro is set to executive produce for Red Room.

The Mist, of course, tells the story of a small town in Maine that is taken over by a mysterious, thick fog. Creatures emerge from the fog and attack the community, causing a group of survivors to take cover in the town's local grocery store.

The novella was originally part of King's Skeleton Crew short story collection. It was previously adapted into a 2007 film, as well as a 2017 TV series.

Flanagan has previously directed other film adaptations of King's works, including Gerald's Game, Life of Chuck and Doctor Sleep, which is a sequel to The Shining. He is also attached to a new miniseries adaptation of King's novel Carrie for Prime Video.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.