Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly say 'Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires' is 'bigger and better'

Zed and Addison are back in the new film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

The movie, which premieres Thursday on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+, stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as the couple who brought the human and monster-kind together in their hometown of Seabrook.

This time, the pair are traveling on a summer road trip when they take an unexpected detour and find themselves in the middle of another monster rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires.

Manheim and Donnelly caught up with ABC Audio at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where they spoke about what fans of the franchise can expect from the new film.

"This soundtrack is so incredible," Donnelly said. "The music is so great. It's very nostalgic."

Specifically, Donnelly says the music will sound nostalgic for those who grew up with the popular Disney Channel musicals from the early aughts.

"I'm sure if you heard '[The] Place to Be,' it's kind of like that Camp Rock, High School Musical vibe, which we grew up on. And so it coming back around is really cool and really new, because we haven't had that in the Zombies franchise at all," Donnelly said.

Manheim said Zombies 4 hasn't even been released yet, but "it feels nostalgic when you're watching it."

"It does feel bigger and better, and I feel like we've said that about every Zombies movie, because it's been true," Manheim said. "It feels like the start of something new."

