Milo Ventimiglia and girlfriend secretly tie the knot

Milo Ventimiglia and his girlfriend, model Jarah Mariano, tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends earlier this year, Us Weekly first reported and People confirmed through a rep on Monday, October 30.

Neither Ventimiglia, 46, nor Mariano, 38, has publicly confirmed their relationship, though the couple has been spotted in California together in recent months after the This Is Us alum bought a ranch house in Malibu last year, per Us Weekly.

Fans first got wind of Ventimiglia and Mariano's romance in 2022 after the pop culture Instagram account Deuxmoi reported they were an item, according to People. When a follower asked who he was dating, Deuxmoi posted the question on their Instagram Story with a photo of Ventimiglia and Mariano in their bathing suits together, each with their hands on a bottle of champagne as they gazed into each other's eyes.

"Welcome to the hood @jaharm + mi," read the caption.

Deuxmoi shared another post about the couple back in June, prompting one follower to ask if they were married after Mariano was spotted wearing a "big ole diamond ring and band."

Ventimiglia has kept his love life private over the years, telling People in 2017 that he prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight due to his respect for his craft.

“I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work,” he explained. “I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn’t take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don’t know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else’s.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.