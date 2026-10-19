Mindy Kaling joins cast of 'Running Point' season 3

Mindy Kaling is done sitting courtside.

The Running Point co-creator and executive producer is stepping in front of the camera for the sports comedy's third season. Kaling will take on the recurring role of Divya, the outspoken CEO of a popular gambling app, and act alongside Kate Hudson, who plays Isla Gordon in the Netflix series.

Although Divya and Isla are both strong women in male-dominated fields, the high-power executive will be "a thorn in Isla's plans" throughout the upcoming season, which is currently in production, per Netflix. As Kaling returns to our screens, Hudson is getting behind the camera, making her television directorial debut with episode 1.

Running Point is inspired by Los Angeles Lakers acting governor Jeanie Buss and follows Hudson's character as she attempts to take charge of her family's pro basketball team. Along with Hudson and Kaling, season 3 will feature Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur and Fabrizio Guido.

Kaling previously said she’d be honored to join the star-studded cast, saying “nothing would make me happier.”

"This is the happiest set I've ever been on, you can tell from the dynamic of the cast just when you watch them," the Never Have I Ever creator told Deadline in an interview published in April. "They love each other so much that you really do feel, especially when you're a writer-performer working behind the scenes, you're like, I want to get in on that. So I would love that."

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