Misrepresenting Your Pet As A Service Animal Is Disgusting And Hurts People That Actually Need Them

I was in Publix yesterday and saw this woman with her dog:

Service Animals (Ethan)

Now I have no proof whether this is a service animal or not. In fact according to ADA law even the store can’t ask if they are a legitimate service animal. This is why I’m not calling out this person specifically. But after watching the dog act like a normal dog in the store, I have serious doubts whether its a real service animal, or some entitled jerk who doesn’t care about the rules and just wants her poopsie-woopsie with her all the time. This sign is even posted at the entrance to the store:

Businesses are allowed to ask 2 questions if they aren’t sure about someone’s animal in a public place like a grocery store: One: Is the animal required because of a disability? Two: What work or task has the animal been trained to perform? So there’s no real way to check if someone really needs their service animal, or this is some person who takes advantage of a situation because they don’t care about anybody but themselves.

People with a real need for service animals have a hard enough time as it is, they don’t need selfish people being awful and making the situation worse. Don’t be a crappy human!





