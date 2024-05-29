'Moana 2' teaser splashes down online

The teaser to the anticipated sequel to Disney's 2016 animated blockbuster Moana has just splashed down online.

Once again, Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson lend their voices to, respectively, the title character and the demigod Maui.

The clip begins with a hermit crab looking for new digs, and an upgrade with a much-too-large conch shell. Instead, a human hand offers a smaller alternative, and Moana instead uses the conch herself, to blow into.

Some clips of Moana's extended island ohana, or family, follow, and there's a hint of a new adventure for the island princess. "This is a call from the ancestors to sail to new skies and reconnect with our people across the entire ocean!" she exclaims.

Disney says the film will see Moana "on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui."

Of course, she won't be alone on her new voyage: Pua the pig is back, along with that clucking scene stealer, Hei Hei the chicken -- and then there's Maui.

Johnson's character is seen as a dolphin, leaping out of the crystal-clear water to become an eagle, and then stomps aboard Moana's boat in human form.

"Boat snack!" he says, grabbing Hei Hei by his neck, before catching Pua. "Boat snack upgrade!" he corrects himself. "Bacon AND eggs?! Why didn't you bring the pig last time?" he asks Moana.

Moana 2 opens November 27.

