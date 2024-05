Friday May 3rd, 2024, Molly Hatchet plays Mount Dora Music Hall. I caught up with guitarist Bobby Ingram from the band to talk about the show. We also discussed their new album on the way. They recorded the album in London’s legendary Abbey Road studio. They chose it because they could record analog there. They played the album live in the studio to capture that feel and sound. Check out our conversation above and below check out the albums first single “Firing Line.”

