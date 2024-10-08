Most Central Florida Publix locations have adjusted their hours, including many closing this evening

Publix grand opening in Melbourne (WFTV)

By Jay Edwards

If you still have some last minute Hurricane Milton supplies to get and you shop at Publix, make sure they’re open before you hop in the car and make your way there. Multiple Central Florida locations are closing early in anticipation of Hurricane Milton.

According to Florida Today, all Brevard stores are closing Tuesday night at 10PM and will remain closed Wednesday with a re-opening planned for Thursday after storm damage assessment is completed. However, some stores in Central Florida and in the Tampa area are closing even earlier.

Publix has a store map where you can click on your store and it will give you updated hours of operation. The Publix I usually shop at in Altamonte Springs is closing tonight (10/8) at 6pm and plan on re-opening Thursday at noon. So, before you leave to go shopping, make sure they’re open!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

