Motley Crue celebrates 45 years of rockin’

It all started for Motley Crue 45 years ago, when the band was first formed with their original members on January 17, 1981.

Since then, we’ve seen Mick depart from the band, but Motley Crue is still rockin’ as hard as they were more than four decades ago.

To commemorate the band’s longevity, they shared these words with their fans, as well as a look back though the years with Motley Crue...

NOW LISTEN UP!

“It was January 17th, 1981 when Nikki first jammed with Tommy. Soon after, Mick Mars Vince Neil joined and the rest, as they say, is history…

In “Kickstart My Heart” the lyrics say, “When we started this band / All we needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I’d say we’ve kicked some ass.”

The fans were always right by our side. We don’t know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash. What we can’t forget though, are the four and a half decades of fans who have counted themselves as CRÜEHEADS, supporting us through it all.

To all those Crüeheads, we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Happy 45th Birthday to us!