"Multi-millionaire" Alyssa Milano dragged for launching $10K GoFundMe for son's little league team trip

Alyssa Milano is being dragged on Twitter after she posted Thursday that she's started a GoFundMe to raise $10,000 so her 12-year-old son's baseball team could go to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

"Any amount would be so greatly appreciated," posted the former Charmed star, who has been a TV and movie actress since she was a child.

As one might imagine, the internet wasn't having it.

"Please help the Bad News Bel Airs," snarked one.

Another added, "Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires. They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!"

Milano's husband is David Bugliari, a talent agent with the superstar reps at Creative Artists Agency.

"Why is she asking for money for people who can barely buy groceries [?]" another vented.

Milano limited replies to her post so that only supportive ones appeared immediately, like the one that read, "You’ve done so much for so many."

This isn't the first time Milano has been dunked on after a social media post. Back in 2022, she let the world know she was trading in her Tesla, saying Elon Musk's company is in "alignment with hate and white supremacy." Instead, she explained, "I bought the VW ev. I love it."

Twitter users immediately clowned on the actress, noting that Volkswagen was started as the "people's car company" by one Adolf Hitler.

Another of her posts, back in 2020, showed her family "proudly" wearing COVID masks — except, as many quickly pointed out, hers was crocheted.

She got so many comments from "a******" about how ineffective it would be, she later claimed she had a filter behind the decidedly not airtight covering.

