Naresh Ruparelia | Honoree for October 20th, 2023

First Responder Friday

Naresh was nominated by his wife, Sierra, who shares how “He constantly looks to improve himself for his job. This includes cross training and building relationships with his fellow officers. He is fair and makes sure he listens to all stories before making decisions. He works hard, responds to calls, and makes the community a better place”.

Naresh, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!