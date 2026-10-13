'Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew': Greta Gerwig's film adaptation gets official trailer

The trailer for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is here.

Netflix has released an official trailer for Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of the novel by C.S. Lewis. Gerwig wrote and directed the film that stars newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell alongside a star-studded ensemble including Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep.

The teaser starts with Digory Kirke (McKenna) and Polly Plummer (Campbell) wondering if Digory's uncle Andrew is either "really mad" or a magician. We see the pair question their belief in magic before they enter a portal that takes them to a different world.

Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven" plays as the young children explore their entirely new surroundings. The trailer ends with the moment Aslan the Lion sings Narnia into existence.

"Have you ever seen a world born?" the children are asked, as they watch it happen in awe.

Netflix recruited Gerwig to direct their Narnia adaptation back in 2020. In 2023, the director helmed the year's highest-grossing film, Barbie, which earned almost $1.5 billion worldwide.

"I was a child when I first read The Magician's Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life," Gerwig said in a May 2026 press release. "I didn't know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being."

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will receive a full theatrical release. The movie will begin sneak previews on IMAX screens on Feb. 10, 2027, with a global wide release on Feb. 12, 2027. It will drop to Netflix on April 2, 2027.

This release strategy is a rare occurrence for the streamer. While Netflix does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for the Oscars, it mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform. A press release from Netflix likened the rarity to the franchise's popularity.

"A rare phenomenon that spans generations and geographies, Narnia’s release will match the scale and fandom of C. S. Lewis’s [sic] beloved books," according to Netflix.

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