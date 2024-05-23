NASA, Boeing announce new launch date for Starliner’s first crewed mission

Boeing Starliner mission The countdown is on for Boeing's Starliner crewed launch. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

NASA and Boeing have announced a new launch date for Starliner’s first crewed launch.

Officials said the launch is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

The team said it will brief the media before the new launch date.

NASA said it will continue to assess the Starliner’s performance after multiple delays for the test mission carrying two NASA astronauts.

Previous story:

NASA and Boeing are looking for a new launch date after announcing another delay for the Starliner test mission.

The crewed mission to the International Space Station was most recently scheduled to lift off aboard an Atlas V rocket on Saturday, May 25.

But on Tuesday, officials said that won’t happen.

Teams had been working to address a helium leak in the spacecraft’s service module.

NASA said the the next possible launch time is still being discussed.

Starliner was originally scheduled to launch on May 6 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When it does launch, the mission’s crew will include veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

