Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied reportedly separate after his alleged affair

After 11 years of marriage, Black Swan Oscar winner Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have reportedly separated.

Us Weekly reports the split occurred in the wake of the news that Millepied, 46, allegedly had an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. The magazine previously reported that 42-year-old Portman appeared to be willing to work things out, for the sake of raising their 12-year-old son, Aleph, and 6-year-old daughter, Amalia.

The one-time couple met on the set of the Darren Aronofsky drama Black Swan, on which Millepied worked as a dancer and choreographer, and for which she won a Best Actress Academy Award, mentioning him and their baby-to-be in her acceptance speech.

They subsequently announced their engagement in 2010 and reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony near Big Sur, California, in 2012.

