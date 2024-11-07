Neighbor of the famous “Goonies” house is not happy with fans

The famous house from the Goonies in Astoria, Oregon, is understandably a pretty popular tourist attraction.

The guy who bought it a few years ago, Behman Zakeri, is a huge fan of the movie and welcomes fellow fans, but that’s not the case with everyone in the neighborhood!

A neighbor two doors down put up a sign that says “Goonies Not Welcome”. In response, Zakeri put up a sign saying “Hey you guys! Goonies welcome!” But it didn’t end there. A friend of Zakeri who bought the house between the two put up a sign that says “Ignore Karen” with an arrow pointing to the disgruntled neighbor.

Keep in mind this is a residential neighborhood, but at the same time, it’s the Goonies house, you know people want to see that! Zakeri said “Why would you want to live in this neighborhood knowing for the last 38 years one of the greatest, iconic movies of all time was filmed in that house and you chose to live two houses down. Why not move out?”