Neighbor of the famous “Goonies” house is not happy with fans

The Goonies house in Astoria, Oregon

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

The famous house from the Goonies in Astoria, Oregon, is understandably a pretty popular tourist attraction.

The guy who bought it a few years ago, Behman Zakeri, is a huge fan of the movie and welcomes fellow fans, but that’s not the case with everyone in the neighborhood!

A neighbor two doors down put up a sign that says “Goonies Not Welcome”. In response, Zakeri put up a sign saying “Hey you guys! Goonies welcome!” But it didn’t end there. A friend of Zakeri who bought the house between the two put up a sign that says “Ignore Karen” with an arrow pointing to the disgruntled neighbor.

Keep in mind this is a residential neighborhood, but at the same time, it’s the Goonies house, you know people want to see that! Zakeri said “Why would you want to live in this neighborhood knowing for the last 38 years one of the greatest, iconic movies of all time was filmed in that house and you chose to live two houses down.  Why not move out?”

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!