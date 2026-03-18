Netflix announces new rom-com show from 'Emily in Paris,' 'Sex and the City' creator

First he had Carrie Bradshaw, then Emily Cooper and now Darren Star is introducing audiences to a brand-new TV heroine.

Netflix has announced the Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator's latest project: a rom-com TV series based in the Napa Valley. Called Uncorked, the new show comes from co-showrunners, writers and executive producers Star and David Schulner.

Uncorked follows "the life of a talented but self-destructive winemaker who returns to Napa for her second chance at love, legacy and that elusive 100 point wine," according to an official description from Netflix. "This is a woman whose greatest passion is also her fatal flaw — a failing that usually begins before lunch on Tuesday."

"Seeing audiences around the world fall in love with Emily in Paris has been a dream," Star said in a press release. "As Emily's story continues to inspire and unfold, I'm excited to continue my relationship with Netflix and explore a new world with Uncorked. We're diving straight into the legacy and romance of Napa Valley, where every great vintage has a unique story to tell."

Schulner said that he and Star "wanted to create a series that explores what happens when your greatest passion is also your Achilles’ heel."

"With Napa’s beauty and bounty as our setting, we hope the audience never wants to leave. We want to thank Netflix and Universal Television for indulging our copious amounts of day drinking in the name of meticulous research," Schulner said.

Emily in Paris, Sex and the City and its two films, as well as Star's shows Younger and Uncoupled, have generated 435 million total views between the first half of 2023 and the second half of 2025, according to Netflix. The streamer noted that Emily in Paris accounted for over 250 million of those views.

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