Netflix releases teaser to animated Kong series 'Skull Island'

On Tuesday, Netflix released the teaser to Skull Island, the animated spinoff of the "Monsterverse" movies that kicked off with 2014's Godzilla.

The snippet of the anime shows a group of humans marooned on the mysterious, monster-filled home of King Kong, tangling with its nasty inhabitants.

The Hollywood Reporter says Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem voice star Nicolas Cantu will play Charlie, one of the marooned; the cast also includes Law & Order veteran Benjamin Bratt as Cap, The Duff's Mae Whitman playing Annie and The Tomorrow War's Betty Gilpin as Irene.

The series drops on June 22.

