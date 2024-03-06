Netflix renews its new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' series for two more seasons

Netflix may have just canceled its Michelle Yeoh-led series The Brothers Sun after just one season, but on Wednesday, it gave a huge vote of confidence to another big show.

The streamer just renewed its live-action series based on the beloved anime Avatar: The Last Airbender for seasons 2 and 3.

The live-action reimagining of the animated hit follows Gordon Cormier's Aang, "the young Avatar, who must master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation," per the producers.

Since the show's Netflix debut on February 22, Netflix says Avatar: The Last Airbender was its top English TV show, with 41.1 million views in just the first 11 days. The series ranked #1 in 76 countries and placed in the top 10 on its global rankings in 92.

Additionally, the streamer says the show was a huge hit online: User-generated content drew 1 billion impressions on TikTok's #AvatarTheLastAirbender hashtag alone in the first week of release.

Incidentally, cast member Daniel Dae Kim broke the good news in a "cruel" prank on his fellow stars during a Zoom call.

He first told them, "Netflix told me they are not able to announce a season 2 for our show," hinting the show was canceled.

As the disappointment washed over his co-stars' faces, he then revealed, "They are able to announce a season 2 and 3."

At that, they rejoiced, with Comier stating of the prank, "That is EVIL, man!"

