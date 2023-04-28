The New Liquid Death Online Commercial With Blink-182′s Travis Barker Is Hilarious

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Travis Barker performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording A)

This is easily the funniest commercial I’ve seen in a long time! Travis Barker is now a spokesperson for Liquid Death brand mountain water, and is selling an actual and completely real Enema Of The State enema set with Liquid Death water included. For those who aren’t fans of Travis’ band Blink-182, Enema Of The State is the title of one of their best selling albums (over 15 million sold!), so this is the greatest branding and merchandising a band has ever done. Even KISS have never done anything this good lol.

At $182 this is definitely not an impulse buy per se, but it’s also already sold out so you can’t get one anyway. But I’m sure they’ll make more.

Liquid Death Travis Barker Enema Of The State Enema Kit (Liquid Death/Travis Barker/LiquidDeath.com)

