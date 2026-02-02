New Nancy Meyers movie coming to theaters Christmas Day 2027

Nancy Meyers speaks during the 'North by Northwest' screening at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 20, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

A new Nancy Meyers movie is on the way.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release a brand-new film directed by Meyers in theaters on Christmas Day in 2027, ABC Audio has learned.

Meyers will write, direct and produce the currently untitled film, which is keeping its logline under wraps for the time being. Ilona Herzberg will also produce the movie, while Diana Pokorny will executive produce it.

A star-studded cast is currently in final negotiations to join the project, including Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Emma Mackey and Owen Wilson.

Meyers took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement of her upcoming film.

"Happy to share my new movie with this fantastic cast is in the works and will be released on Christmas Day 2027! See you at the movies!" she captioned a post.

This film will reunite Meyers with Law, who previously collaborated on her celebrated 2006 rom-com, The Holiday.

Meyers' last time helming a movie was the Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro comedy The Intern, which was released 11 years ago in 2015.

