New 'Superman: Legacy' sneak peek features David Corenswet, Krypto: Watch here

A sneak peek for Superman: Legacy is here.

On Thursday, a new nearly five-minute clip was released by DC on YouTube and features David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Superman's dog, Krypto.

The clip shows Superman waking up in a remote, snowy landscape, bloody and beaten.

Krypto then appears out of nowhere and after a few tries at asking his dog to take him home and a few sweet kisses, Krypto takes Superman to the Fortress of Solitude, where a robotic crew comes to his aid.

Superman thanks the robots and they reply, "No need to thank us, sir, as we will not appreciate it. We have no consciousness whatsoever. Merely automatons here to serve."

The sneak peek also featured a look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan a Lois Lane.

The clip was unveiled at CinemaCon earlier this week.

During the film's presentation at the convention, director James Gunn said, "I cannot wait to share the film with all you guys and the rest of the world," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the highly anticipated upcoming film, Gunn "takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind," according to a description.

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere on July 11, 2025.

