New trailer for final 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' season teases "one last mission"

Lucasfilm has released the trailer to the third and final season of its acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The 15-episode season kicks off with a three-chapter premiere on Wednesday, February 21.

Created by Clone Wars Emmy winner and The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni, the third season has the remaining heroes pledging themselves to a final mission against a growing Empire: to rescue Omega, their special young clone friend.

Lucasfilm teases, "[T]he Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab."

It continues, "With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire."

The action-packed trailer also sees the unexpected return of some fan favorites, including the bounty hunter Cad Bane, seen in live-action in The Book of Boba Fett, and Asajj Ventress, the former Sith apprentice from The Clone Wars animated series. This season again features voice stars Wanda Sykes, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Dee Bradley Baker as all the clones.

