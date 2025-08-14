New trailer for 'Wednesday' season 2 part 2 reveals new spirit guide

Much of the first part of the new season of Wednesday revolves around our pigtailed protagonist trying to figure out why her psychic powers are glitching, and there's a lot of talk about how she needs a new "spirit guide" to help her solve the problem. Well, in the new trailer for the second part of the season, problem solved.

In the trailer we see that Wednesday's in the hospital, in a coma following the events of part one. She wakes to find none other than Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems — who died in the first season — in her hospital room. She's not back from the dead but, surprise, she is Wednesday's new spirit guide.

Also in the trailer, Wednesday finally tells her roommate Enid that she's in danger from Tyler aka the monstrous Hyde, who escaped from the mental hospital in part one. There are also showdowns, explosions, dancing and even a little tease of the much-talked-about appearance of Lady Gaga.

Unseen in part one, the pop superstar is set to play Rosaline Rotwood, a "legendary teacher" at Nevermore, in part two. We don't see her, but we hear her voice saying, "Beware. There will be a price to pay."

The new episodes arrive Sept. 3. According to Variety, part one scored 50 million views in its first five days of streaming.

