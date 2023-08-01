Nickelodeon announces alternative telecast of Super Bowl LVIII

Nickelodeon/CBS Sports

By Stephen Iervolino

On Tuesday, August 1, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports announced a collaboration that will bring the first-ever alternative telecast of the big game to the kids network.

The "kids and family-centric, special slime-filled" presentation is a bit of corporate synergy with CBS Sports and Paramount+'s coverage of the NFL's season capper in Las Vegas, airing on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Nick promises the first-of-its-kind event "will be teeming with next-level, eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more."

In May, it was announced that the kid-centric network will air a "slime-filled Christmas Day game" between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs this December, dubbed the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!