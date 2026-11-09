Nicolas Cage opens up about playing John Madden, finding happiness in his life

Nicolas Cage is opening up about his latest movie role and the happiness he has found in his personal life.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, stars as legendary NFL coach John Madden in the upcoming film Madden, directed by David O. Russell and executive produced by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan.

In an interview with ABC News' Chris Connelly that aired on Monday on GMA, Cage spoke about his transformation into the Super Bowl-winning coach, his experience working with co-star Christian Bale and the personal connection he found with Madden.

Madden, who died in 2021 at age 85, led the Oakland Raiders to victory in 1977's Super Bowl XI before becoming an Emmy-winning NFL broadcaster and the face of the popular Madden NFL video game franchise.

For the role, Cage gained 25 pounds and wore prosthetics to transform into the football legend.

Despite portraying one of the most recognizable figures in football history, Cage said his own experience with the sport growing up was not quite as successful.

"I was trying to play touch football and I think I made a play for the wrong team," Cage recalled. "I was wearing an Incredible Hulk T-shirt."

"I must've looked like the biggest geek," he continued, laughing as he recalled other children teasing him. "I never played sports again."

Cage, who went on to win an Academy Award for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas and star in films including Moonstruck and Face/Off, said he found a personal connection to Madden through his late father, August Coppola.

"What I really appreciated about John Madden is that he's a teacher," Cage said. "My father was a professor of comparative literature and I really cherish teachers."

He continued, "The more I listened to him, the more apparent it became to me that he really cared, and he wanted to empower these athletes and guide them."

Cage also opened up about working with Bale, who portrays Raiders owner Al Davis in the film.

The actor said the two had a natural chemistry on set that allowed them to improvise during scenes.

"We were flying, and the strangest inspirations would come to me," Cage said, recalling how he drew inspiration from a Bill Murray sketch on Saturday Night Live.

"That's what happens when you're riffing," he said. "With an actor like Christian, you can do that."

Cage said he and Bale also had different approaches to preparing for their scenes, particularly while spending time together in the makeup trailer.

"Normally I'm alone, isolated," Cage said, explaining that he typically uses the time to focus on the emotions needed for a scene.

Bale, however, preferred listening to music.

"He's playing punk rock and whatnot," Cage said with a laugh. "But I got used to it."

"He's like, 'Why are you so quiet, Nic? Why are you so quiet?'" Cage said, joking that his response was, "Because I'm working!"

Outside of his acting career, Cage also reflected on his personal life, including being temporarily displaced from his Malibu home because of a sinkhole in his driveway.

Despite the disruption, Cage said he remains grateful for his life, particularly his relationship with his daughter.

"I'm fine. I'm very happy ... I'm not complaining. I'm not a victim by any stretch of the imagination. I never will be," he explained. "I am someone that is very thankful and I feel blessed that I have my daughter and we have a wonderful relationship."

"I'm happy. I mean, that's not something that I say often because it's such a fragile word. It's probably better to say I'm content," he added.

When Connelly brought up a line from the film, "If you love life, life will love you back," Cage said he agreed with the sentiment.

"I agree with that. I totally agree with that," Cage said. "What we all have here is a gift. Let's enjoy it."

Madden opens in select theaters Nov. 11 and will be available to stream on Prime Video Nov. 18.

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