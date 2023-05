2011 NAMM Show - Day 3 ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 14: Recording artists Jack Blades (L) and Brad Gillis of the group Night Ranger perform on the Taylor Guitars Stage at the 2011 NAMM Show - Day 3 at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 14, 2011 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM) (David Livingston)

Night Ranger are on their way back to Florida August 4th in Tampa on Bret Michaels Party Gras. I had their guitar player Brad Gillis call me to talk about Jack’s health, Brad’s stint replacing Randy Rhoads in the early 80′s in Ozzy’s band, and of course all things Party Gras!

