'Nobody Wants This' renewed for season 4 at Netflix

Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in season 3 of 'Nobody Wants This.' (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has renewed its hit comedy series Nobody Wants This for season 4. The fourth season will continue to film in Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah who navigate their romantic relationship despite the challenges that get thrown their way.

The show's creator, Erin Foster, alongside her co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, said they couldn't be more excited for a fourth season in a joint statement shared in a press release.

"We are so happy and thrilled to do another season of our favorite show on television, which coincidentally is the one we run," they said.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix's vice president of comedy series, US, said, "Great love stories never go out of style, and Nobody Wants This has become a true cultural phenomenon. This incredible creative team has built a show that grows with its audience, and our members around the world have embraced it season after season. We cannot be more excited for season 4."

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on Oct. 22. It featured many updates for Joanne and Noah's relationship, including moving in together and becoming engaged.

"That 'first time' feeling, all over again. After recommitting to each other at the end of last season, Joanne and Noah are moving into a home — and a relationship — that finally feels solid, embracing every exciting 'first' that comes with building their life together," according to the season's official synopsis. "Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) are thrust back into the dating world, whether they like it or not, stumbling through all the awkwardness (and unexpected thrill) of getting to know someone new, right as Morgan (Justine Lupe) takes her career to the next level, on her way to becoming an (almost) media sensation. Meanwhile, Sasha and Morgan have been circling something neither of them has been able to admit to."

Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor, Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Rannells, Sarah Silverman, Shiloh Bearman and Sherry Cola also starred in season 3.

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