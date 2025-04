LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Gene Simmons of Kiss performs onstage at Staples Center on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

KISS, one of the greatest and most recognizable rock bands of all-time, right? Well, when you get the chance to Gene Simmons from KISS, what do you ask him that he hasn’t already been asked?

Well, let’s ask him about Orlando! You know he has a restaurant in Oviedo called Rock & Brews, right? What about his kids? His brand? What keeps him hungry and coming back for more? He even lets WMMO listener John call-in to talk to him!

We cover it all, check out On-the-Air with Gene Simmons!