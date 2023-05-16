The One And Only BOY GEORGE Called Me And He’s A Really Fun Person To Talk To. Hear It Here

National Television Awards 2022 – Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Boy George attends the National Television Awards 2022 at The OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (GARETH CATTERMOLE/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By Ethan

Boy George is probably one of the most well known singers and celebrities in the world. Throughout his 4 decades of public life whether solo or as the lead singer in Culture Club he is recognized everywhere he goes. Of course part of that is because he stands out with his original and iconic fashion sense, and I for one feel his sparkling personality matches his often sparkling outfits. I had a blast talking to him and you can hear my interview right here.

Boy George and Culture Club’s US tour with Howard Jones and Berlin kicks off in West Palm Beach July 13th at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, then heads to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amp in Tampa July 14th, then Jacksonville and across the rest of America.

