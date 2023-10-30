"The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken": Hollywood reacts to the death of Matthew Perry

Co-stars, admirers, colleagues and friends of Matthew Perry began sharing their tributes on social media platforms shortly after news of the 54-year-old's death broke over the weekend.

A lengthy statement came from "shocked and deeply, deeply saddened" Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright.

Calling Perry "brilliant" and "always the funniest person in the room," they tipped a hat to the episode titles of every Friends show with, "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Actor and longtime friend Hank Azaria, reflected on his friendship with Perry, via video posted on his Instagram, sharing, Perry was "the first friend I made in Los Angeles," when he moved there at the age of 21.

Praising Perry as "the funniest man ever," the Simpsons actor said they were "more like brothers for a long time."

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice on Friends, wrote on Instagram, "What a loss," expressing, "I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom on Friends, wrote, "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son', Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock."

Alongside a photo from her appearance on Friends, Brooke Shields wrote on Instagram, "Really struggling to find the words. You were so loved, Matthew. I loved you dearly. Thank you for the belly laughs. You brought joy to so many. We already miss you."

Perry's former co-star in The Odd Couple, Yvette Nicole Brown, posted a throwback picture of herself with Perry and the cast members while on set, writing in part, "I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go."

On Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow noted she first met Perry in 1993, adding, "[h]e was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Selma Blair called Perry "My oldest boy friend," adding, "I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

