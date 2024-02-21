'Oppenheimer' struts on Peacock, with debut beating 'Super Mario Bros.' for streamer

Universal

By Stephen Iervolino

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated epic Oppenheimer has another record to boast about: Variety reports the acclaimed movie's debut on Peacock beat the streamer's previous record holder, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

As reported, the R-rated historical drama launched on the streaming service on February 16, and while the trade explains exact numbers were not released — a common move with streamers — the Universal film managed a bigger opening weekend viewership for Peacock than did Mario, which hit the streaming service in August.

It took nearly seven months for Oppenheimer to make what's known as its "pay-one" streaming debut on Peacock — that is, an exclusive run on a single streaming platform — and evidently audiences were eager to watch, despite the movie making more than $957 million worldwide in theaters since it debuted on July 21, 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!