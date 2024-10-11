Orange County: What you need to know about trash and yard waste

According to the most recent info from the Orange County press release on their website, (10/10 3:30pm) if you have trash that hasn’t been picked up or quite a bit of yard waste, here’s what you need to know:

“Customers with Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday garbage collection should set out green lid carts by 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Haulers will service these customers on Friday and Saturday. Regular curbside collection is set to resume next week, though customers should anticipate yard waste collection delays. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we recover from Hurricane Milton. The Orange County Landfill and transfer stations are anticipated to reopen on Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 a.m. as long as necessary repairs are completed and it is safe to do so. At the Landfill, fees will be waived for residential vegetative yard waste tomorrow and Saturday.”

You can read more and check for updates here.