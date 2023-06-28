Orlando Bloom takes his life in his own hands in Peacock's 'Orlando Bloom: To The Edge'

On Wednesday, June 28, Peacock released a teaser to its three-part series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge.

The Lord of the Rings star is seen skydiving with a wing suit, hiking up a mountain and free-diving. After free-diving, the actor is seen speaking into a phone. "I felt about as close to death as I could possibly get," he confesses.

According to the streaming service, "Bloom takes viewers on a thrilling journey of self-discovery as he pushes his limits physically and mentally in order to reach his personal edge of what is possible."

Peacock continues, "Through fear defying adventures and spiritual awareness, Bloom overcomes his fears and learns more about himself, while inspiring the audience at home to explore and expand their own limits in everyday life."

The streamer adds, "With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself."

A release date for the series, which was co-executive produced by the actor, has yet to be announced.

