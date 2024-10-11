Orlando Magic Pre-Season game caceled due to Hurricane Milton

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

In case you weren’t aware, when I’m not on your radio, you might also hear me as the backup PA announcer in the Kia Center for the Orlando Magic. I was planning on going to the game tonight and you might have been going to, but unfortunately it has been canceled.

The Orlando Magic were scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at the Kia Center, but its canceled and will not be re-scheduled.

According to the NBA, coach Mosley said “There’s always things bigger than the game of basketball and that’s what we have to keep our perspective on,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Knowing that there’s families and homes and situations that are going through a tough time right now, we need to be mindful of that and conscious of it.”