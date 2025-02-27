Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead in home

Hackman in 2003 - Vera Anderson/WireImage
By Jay Edwards

Some sad news we’re all waking up to this morning from overnight, actor Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95.

Hackman, the two-time Oscar winner, his wife and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home, according to authorities. 

Foul play was not suspected, however authorities have not released the circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation was ongoing. 

Hackman, 95, was found dead with his wife, 63-year old Betsy Arakawa and their dog when deputies arrived at their Santa Fe, New Mexico home. According to ABC News, police were called for a welfare check around 1:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday, February 26 when they found the couple and their dog.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

