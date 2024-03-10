Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling brings the 'Kenergy' with "I'm Just Ken" performance

The Oscars saved the best for last when it came to performances of the Best Original Song nominees.

Best Supporting Actor nominee Ryan Gosling, wearing a pink sparkly suit, took the stage to perform a show-stopping rendition of the show-stopping number from Barbie, "I'm Just Ken." Joining him onstage were some of the other Kens from the film, including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, plus dozens of other male dancers, all wearing suits and black cowboy hats.

At one point, Gosling was lifted onto the shoulders of the dancers and the camera shot him from above, stretched out and surrounded by giant cut-out faces of a '50s-era Barbie doll. Then, the guitarists who performed on the recorded version of the song -- Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen -- appeared onstage to shred along with the song's co-writer, Mark Ronson.

While all this was going on, the song's lyrics flashed on giant screens in the theater, and Gosling went down to the front row to allow Barbie director Greta Gerwig and co-stars America Ferrera and Margot Robbie to sing along with the tune.

The overwhelming 'Kenergy' earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

