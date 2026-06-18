'Outer Banks' season 5 gets teaser trailer, release date

Chase Stokes as John B and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 3 of 'Outer Banks' season 5. (Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Outer Banks is starting up on its final adventure.

Netflix has shared the official teaser trailer for the drama series' fifth and final season. It has also announced that the season will make its debut on Aug. 20.

Returning to the show are series regulars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Fiona Palomo. J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss have also been upped to series regulars for the final season.

This new season finds the Pogues "at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats," according to its official description. "With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good."

This new mission is now a race to "reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning," the description continues. "It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time."

The teaser trailer finds the crew reeling after the death of their friend JJ.

"I saw what he did to JJ. And he knows I'm not letting it go," Bailey's Kiara says, before Cline's Sarah Cameron says, "If you're on the bottom, you have to risk everything."

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke are the creators of Outer Banks. Season 5 consists of 10 hourlong episodes.

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