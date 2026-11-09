'Overcompensating' gets season 2 premiere date

Overcompensating is so back.

Prime Video has announced the release date for season 2 of the hit comedy series from creator and star Benito Skinner. The second season of the show will debut on Feb. 17, 2027. All episodes of the season will be available to stream at once.

The first season of Overcompensating premiered in May 2025. It followed Benny (Skinner), a closeted former homecoming king who heads to college and "becomes fast friends with Carmen (Wally Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs," according to its official synopsis. "With guidance from Benny's older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are."

Rish Shah, Owen Thiele, Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan and Kaia Gerber also appeared in season 1. Charli XCX guest starred in the first season and served as its executive music producer.

The show was renewed for season 2 in September 2025. At the time, Skinner took to Instagram to celebrate the renewal news.

"WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK 2 SCHOOL," he captioned his announcement post. "Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show ... And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season 2. One guy at Hudson News told me he’s watched it 7 times… that’s mental illness my love <3."

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