Ozzy to address health struggles in a new documentary

As you probably know, Ozzy has been dealing with some health struggles that have kept him off the road and doing live shows. However, that’s about to change, when he gets back up on the stage one last time!

As Ozzy Osbourne prepares for his final performance, one with Black Sabbath and one performing his solo hits, he’s has some health concerns he has to face head on. So, Ozzy has decided to let his fans into his personal life, to see exactly what’s going on. Not that it’s any of our business, but it’s what he has chosen to do.

Ozzy’s doing a documentary for Paramount+ called “No Escape from Now,” which will premiere later this year.

According to Variety, Ozzy said, “The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music. My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them.”

Sharon said the documentary shows, “How hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s.”

Ozzy’s final show is scheduled for July 5, 2025 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The concert is called “Back to the Beginning.”