Ozzy to address health struggles in a new documentary

OZZY OSBOURNE Disney/Eric McCandless (Eric McCandless/Disney)
By Jay Edwards

As you probably know, Ozzy has been dealing with some health struggles that have kept him off the road and doing live shows. However, that’s about to change, when he gets back up on the stage one last time!

As Ozzy Osbourne prepares for his final performance, one with Black Sabbath and one performing his solo hits, he’s has some health concerns he has to face head on. So, Ozzy has decided to let his fans into his personal life, to see exactly what’s going on. Not that it’s any of our business, but it’s what he has chosen to do.

Ozzy’s doing a documentary for Paramount+ called “No Escape from Now,” which will premiere later this year.

According to Variety, Ozzy said, “The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through.  There’s been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me.  I’d have gone nuts without music.  My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them.”

Sharon said the documentary shows, “How hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s.”

Ozzy’s final show is scheduled for July 5, 2025 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The concert is called “Back to the Beginning.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!