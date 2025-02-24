Ozzy Fans: Watch this interview with Sharon Osbourne and Billy Corgan

Ozzy Osbourne, left, joins his wife Sharon onstage during the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" news conference at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Los Angeles.

The other day, I read that Sharon Osbourne said one of the biggest mistake she made with Ozzy was saying “No” to him reading for a part in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” She said he was offered the opportunity to be in the movie and she put her foot down and rejected the offer for Ozzy.

So, I was looking for that story with Sharon talking about it and stumbled upon this...

Sharon sat down with Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins) on his podcast called “The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan” and they talked all things Ozzy! If you’re a fan, carve out 90-minutes to watch or listen to this, it’s a great interview!