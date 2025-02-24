Ozzy Fans: Watch this interview with Sharon Osbourne and Billy Corgan

Ozzy Osbourne on 'road to recovery' after major surgery, wife Sharon says Ozzy Osbourne, left, joins his wife Sharon onstage during the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" news conference at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jay Edwards

The other day, I read that Sharon Osbourne said one of the biggest mistake she made with Ozzy was saying “No” to him reading for a part in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” She said he was offered the opportunity to be in the movie and she put her foot down and rejected the offer for Ozzy.

So, I was looking for that story with Sharon talking about it and stumbled upon this...

Sharon sat down with Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins) on his podcast called “The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan” and they talked all things Ozzy! If you’re a fan, carve out 90-minutes to watch or listen to this, it’s a great interview!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!