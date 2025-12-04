Ozzy Osbourne honored with Birmingham’s Lord Mayor’s Award on his birthday

Yesterday (12/3) was Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th birthday and to honor the legendary rocker, he was given Birmingham’s Lord Mayor’s Award.
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne were there to accept the award on his behalf. The Lord Mayor’s Award is presented to individuals for “outstanding achievement or exceptional service to the City and people of Birmingham.”
In the video below, Kelly Osbourne said, “The one thing that my father was most proud of is that he was a Brummie [Birmingham native], and Birmingham has done him proud.”