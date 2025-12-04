Ozzy Osbourne honored with Birmingham’s Lord Mayor’s Award on his birthday

PHOTOS: Ozzy Osbourne through the years ARCHIV - Der Musiker Ozzy Osbourne, aufgenommen am 26. Januar 2010 in New York, USA. The King Of Darkness meldet sich am 14. Juni 2010 mit seinem zehnten Studioalbum namens "Scream" zurueck. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen) --- FILE -Recording artist Ozzy Osbourne poses for a portrait Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen) (Jeff Christensen/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jay Edwards

Yesterday (12/3) was Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th birthday and to honor the legendary rocker, he was given Birmingham’s Lord Mayor’s Award.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne were there to accept the award on his behalf. The Lord Mayor’s Award is presented to individuals for “outstanding achievement or exceptional service to the City and people of Birmingham.”

In the video below, Kelly Osbourne said, “The one thing that my father was most proud of is that he was a Brummie [Birmingham native], and Birmingham has done him proud.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

